Dodgers rally for 10-inning win, extend hex over Cubs

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts had a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Will Smith hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th as the Los Angeles Dodgers increased their head-to-head winning streak over the visiting Chicago Cubs to eight games by rallying for a 4-3 victory on Friday.

Smith’s hit to left field against Cubs right-hander Rowan Wick (1-4) scored free runner Trea Turner from second base as the Dodgers improved to 8-1 on a season-high, 11-game homestand, their final one before playing host to the All-Star Game later this month.

Jake Lamb hit his first home run with the Dodgers, who stormed back after trailing 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Nico Hoerner hit a home run for the Cubs and Ian Happ added a two-run double as Chicago fell to 0-5 against the Dodgers this season.

Both teams had just one hit each through four innings before the Cubs broke through. Hoerner hit his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning, a leadoff line drive that bounced off the top of the left field wall and into the seats.

The Cubs extended the lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning. David Bote and Christopher Morel opened the frame with singles and moved up a base on a wild pitch by Tyler Anderson. Happ followed with a two-run double down the left field line.

The Dodgers finally scored in their half of the sixth with a little help. Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double and came home when Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki dropped a Smith fly ball.

Los Angeles cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh on a home run from Lamb, his first.

The Dodgers nearly won the game in the ninth inning against Cubs right-hander David Robertson. Los Angeles loaded the bases with one out before Betts hit a drive to left-center that was caught at the wall for a game-tying sacrifice fly. Trea Turner lined out to center to send the game into extra innings.

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson gave up an unearned run on two hits over 5 2/3 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. Anderson allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Dodgers right-hander Evan Phillips (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th inning.

