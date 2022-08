Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an abdominal strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday. Turner last played Wednesday against the visiting Washington Nationals, going 1-for-3 with a run.

No corresponding move was announced. The move comes the same day the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo and traded Mitch White to Toronto.

Turner, 37, is batting .257 with 22 doubles, eight homers and 54 RBIs in 86 games this season.

–Field Level Media