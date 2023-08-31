Dodgers power past Diamondbacks to complete three-game sweep

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward each hit two-run home runs in the third inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to a 7-0 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday to earn a three-game series sweep.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings after he was recalled earlier Wednesday as the Dodgers improved to 24-4 in August, the third-most victories during a month in franchise history. They have won 25 games in a month twice.

Dodgers designated hitter Max Muncy had a two-run double among his three RBIs, his eighth consecutive game with an extra-base hit.

The Diamondbacks entered the series having won 10 of 12 games but had just six hits Wednesday and fell to third place in the National League West, 15 games behind the first-place Dodgers. Arizona also fell out of an NL wild-card spot during the series.

The game completed the season series between the teams, with the Dodgers winning eight of the 13 games.

Mookie Betts singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning for the Dodgers and Freeman followed with a mammoth 440-foot home run to right, his 25th this season. After David Peralta reached base on an error, Heyward added a home run to right, his 13th.

The Dodgers made it 6-0 in the fourth inning when Austin Barnes singled, Freeman doubled and Muncy brought home both runners with a double into the right-field corner. Muncy became the first Dodgers player with an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games since Yasiel Puig in 2014.

Muncy added an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Pepiot gave up two hits in his five scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 1.29 in three appearances (14 innings). Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough nearly matched Pepiot, allowing four hits over four scoreless innings for his second save.

Arizona right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

–Field Level Media