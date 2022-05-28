Dodgers place INF Max Muncy (elbow) on IL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed slumping infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injury list with left elbow inflammation.

Muncy was been dealing with discomfort in the elbow since the end of last season and aggravated it last week diving for a ground ball and bumping it into a wall while chasing a foul ball against the Washington Nationals.

Muncy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the same elbow on the final day of the 2021 regular season and ended up missing the postseason.

The 31-year-old is batting just .150 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games this season. He is a two-time All-Star with a .234 career average, a .359 on-base percentage, 126 homers and 329 RBIs with the Oakland Athletics (2015-16) and Dodgers (2018-22).

The Dodgers also promoted outfielder Kevin Pillar and right-hander Michael Grove, while they optioned righty Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles also moved right-hander Tommy Kahnle to the 60-day IL to open up a 40-man roster spot.

Pillar, 33, was batting .315 with nine homers and 34 RBIs at Oklahoma City. He has spent nine seasons in the majors and has a .260 career average with 97 homers and 391 RBIs. The Dodgers will be the sixth team for the Los Angeles-area native.

Grove, 26, made his big league debut with the Dodgers on May 15 and gave up four unearned runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. He is a former second-round draft pick in 2018 out of West Virginia.

Pepiot, 24, has a 3.18 ERA in three starts for Los Angeles this season. He started Friday night and gave up one runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kahnle, 32, went on the injured list due to a forearm strain earlier this month. He recently returned from Tommy John surgery performed in August of 2020 and posted a 6.75 ERA in four relief appearances.

–Field Level Media