Dodgers officially re-sign Clayton Kershaw for 2022

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks in the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and ace Clayton Kershaw finalized a one-year deal Sunday for the franchise icon to remain with the team for the 2022 season.

The deal is worth $17 million plus incentives, multiple reports said Friday.

Kershaw, who turns 34 on March 19, has spent the entirety of his 14-year career with the Dodgers.

King Kersh is back! pic.twitter.com/JNLwjU8A0e — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 13, 2022

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 National League MVP has compiled a 185-84 record with a 2.49 ERA in 379 games (376 starts). Last season, Kershaw was 10-8 in 22 starts with a 3.55 ERA, his highest since a 4.26 mark as a rookie in 2008.

Kershaw sustained a left forearm injury in his final appearance of the 2021 regular season on Oct. 1 and missed the postseason. He also missed two months earlier in the season due to left forearm/elbow injury.

The Dodgers declined to make Kershaw a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November, sending the eight-time All-Star into free agency.

–Field Level Media