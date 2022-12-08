Dodgers, OF Jason Heyward agree to minor-league deal

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Heyward is returning from knee surgery and didn’t play the final three months of the regular season before the Chicago Cubs released him in November.

Heyward is owed $22 million for the 2023 season as part of an eight-year, $184 million contract. The Cubs won the World Series in his first season with the team in 2016.

Heyward, 33, hit .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs while winning two Gold Gloves.

Heyward last played in June and finished the 2022 season with a .204 batting average, one home run and 10 RBIs in 48 games.

If the Dodgers sign Heyward to the regular-season roster next spring, the Cubs can recoup up to $740,000 of his owed 2023 season salary.

–Field Level Media