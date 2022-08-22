Los Angeles Dodgers extend Max Muncy for 2023

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year extension for 2023 with infielder Max Muncy on Monday, adding a club option for 2024.

Muncy will make $13.5 million next season, essentially activating his club option, which was worth the same amount. His new club option for 2024 is worth $10 million plus incentives.

Muncy, 31, saw his career take off after he was released by the Oakland Athletics in March 2017 before signing a free-agent deal with the Dodgers less than one month later.

He played in 96 games over two seasons with the A’s, hitting five home runs with 17 RBIs. But in 137 games with the Dodgers in 2018, he hit 35 home runs with 79 RBIs.

In his five seasons in Los Angeles, Muncy is a two-time All Star, batting .236 with an .859 OPS and 134 home runs with 345 RBIs in 579 games.

After a slow start this season following an elbow injury late in 2021, Muncy is batting .190 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs, hitting seven of those home runs in 16 August games with a .328 batting average and a 1.185 OPS.

The move to lock in Muncy for 2023 comes after the Dodgers signed catcher Austin Barnes to a two-year extension in July.

–Field Level Media