Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw set to return Sunday

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will make his return from the injured list Sunday after missing more than a month due to a back injury.

Kershaw, 34, will start against the Giants in the finale of a three-game series that begins Friday night in San Francisco.

Kershaw hasn’t pitched since May 7. The Dodgers placed him on the IL on May 13 with inflammation in the right SI joint, which connects the base of the spine to the hip bone.

Kershaw, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the start of the season, is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts and pitched seven perfect innings in his season opener at Minnesota in April.

In 15 seasons, Kershaw is 189-84 with a 2.48 ERA and the club’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,702.

An eight-time All-Star, Kershaw won the National League Cy Young in 2011, 2013 and 2014. He was also MVP in 2014.

–Field Level Media