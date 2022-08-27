Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw makes final prep before return

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw approximately 70 pitches in a four-inning simulated game at Miami on Saturday in preparation for his return from the injured list next week.

Kershaw, 34, last pitched Aug. 4 and has been on the injured list with a back strain. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 starts this season. Over 15 seasons, all with the Dodgers, Kershaw is 192-87 with a 2.49 ERA in 394 appearances (391 starts).

Kershaw’s simulated game took place before the Dodgers’ road game against the Miami Marlins.

According to reports, Kershaw said he knows if he will return Thursday at the New York Mets or Friday at home against the San Diego Padres, but would not be specific as to which game he will take the mound.

