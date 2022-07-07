Dodgers hold Rockies to one hit, complete sweep

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger had three hits and Mookie Betts delivered a game-ending infield single in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep.

Dodgers starter Mitch White gave up just one run, which was unearned, over 5 2/3 innings, and he teamed with three relievers to throw a combined one-hitter. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in the past eight games.

Right-hander Jose Urena made an impressive debut for Colorado, giving up one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. The Rockies got their lone hit from Brendan Rodgers in the sixth inning, and it led to their only run.

In a 1-1 tie, Bellinger led off the ninth inning against Colorado right-hander Daniel Bard (3-3) with a single to center field. Gavin Lux followed with a single to center to put runners on the corners, and Will Smith walked as a pinch hitter to load the bases no outs.

Betts then delivered his first game-ending hit as a member of the Dodgers with a bouncer behind the mound against a five-man Rockies infield.

Craig Kimbrel (2-4) pitched a perfect top of the ninth to earn the victory.

Urena, who was signed by the Rockies in May after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, walked three and struck out two. It was his first start of 2022 after making four relief appearances with the Brewers.

In a classic pitchers’ duel, the Dodgers had just two hits and the Brewers had no hits through five scoreless innings.

In the sixth, Colorado’s Kris Bryant worked a one-out walk before Rodgers blooped a single to center against White. With Bryant advancing to third base, Bellinger’s overthrow from center field went out of play near the Los Angeles dugout, allowing Bryant to score an unearned run.

The Dodgers finally broke through in the seventh inning. Two-out singles from Bellinger and Lux ended Urena’s day before Austin Barnes was hit by a Jake Bird pitch to load the bases. Bellinger then scored on a Bird wild pitch to tie the game 1-1.

David Price (1 1/3 innings) and Yency Almonte (one inning) held down the Rockies before Kimbrel handled the ninth inning.

