Dodgers hold off Rockies for 50th victory of season

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Thompson hit a three-run homer and Julio Urias tossed six solid innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers opened a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 5-3 victory on Monday.

Urias (7-6) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts while throwing a season-high 99 pitches. Los Angeles recorded its 50th victory this season and has won five of its past six games.

Jose Iglesias and C.J. Cron homered for Colorado, which had won four of previous first six meetings against the Dodgers this season.

The Rockies trailed 5-1 before scoring two runs in the ninth on Cron’s home run and Charlie Blackmon’s two-out RBI single.

Yency Almonte struck out Connor Joe with runners at the corners for his first save as a Dodger. The only other save in his career came for the Rockies in August 2020.

Iglesias homered to lead off the top of the fifth to give Colorado a brief 1-0 lead before Los Angeles answered with four runs in the bottom half.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-6) retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing four straight baserunners with one out in the fifth.

Justin Turner singled for the Dodgers’ first hit before Chris Taylor walked and Thompson followed with a three-run blast to left field.

Cody Bellinger then belted a ground-rule double and scored on Mookie Betts’ two-out single.

Taylor exited the game in the sixth inning due to a swollen left ankle. The left fielder was playing his first game since leaving Saturday’s contest against the San Diego Padres with a left foot contusion.

Los Angeles added to its lead in the seventh when Bellinger drew a leadoff walk from Jhoulys Chacin and scored on Trea Turner’s two-out double.

Colorado was limited to six hits, including Cron’s leadoff homer in the ninth against Reyes Moronta, his third long ball in the past two games.

Cron is batting .333 (12-for-36) with three home runs and 13 RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

Urias continued an impressive stretch for Dodgers starting pitchers, who have allowed a total of four runs over the team’s last five games covering 31 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media