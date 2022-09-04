Dodgers get last outburst, take series from Padres

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Will Smith and Trayce Thompson hit home runs Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers answered a late rally by the visiting San Diego Padres to earn a 9-4 victory Sunday.

Trea Turner had a two-run double as the Dodgers won consecutive games over the Padres to rebound from Friday’s 7-1 defeat. Los Angeles improved to 47-17 at home this season.

Jurickson Profar had a two-run double for the Padres, while starter Mike Clevinger (5-6) was knocked around for five runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

San Diego has lost consecutive games following a four-game winning streak. The Padres dropped to 3-10 against the Dodgers this season, their most defeats against any club.

Manny Machado gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI infield single.

The Dodgers roared out in front in the fourth. Smith led off the bottom of the inning with his second home run in two games and his 21st of the season. The outburst continued when the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out and Cody Bellinger worked a walk for a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. It also ended Clevinger’s day.

Against right-hander Luis Garcia, Mookie Betts had a sacrifice fly and Trea Turner blooped a two-run double to left for a 5-1 advantage.

The Padres’ Juan Soto ended an 0-for-18 slide with a seventh-inning single and scored on a two-run double from Profar to cut the deficit to 5-3. That double ended a streak of 29 consecutive batters retired by Dodgers right-hander Evan Phillips.

When Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI double to pull San Diego within a run, it ended Phillips’ streak of 15 consecutive scoreless appearances.

The Dodgers took control in the bottom of the seventh. Justin Turner had an RBI double and Thompson hit a three-run pinch-hit home run, his eighth of the season, for a 9-4 advantage.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia (4-0) did not allow a run over 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Padres first baseman Wil Myers left the game in the third inning with neck tightness.

–Field Level Media