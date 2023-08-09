Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman aims to stay hot vs. D-backs

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman is on a tear but maintains there is no big explanation for his .470 average over his last 20 games.

The first baseman will look to remain hotter than lava when the Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Freeman has recorded multiple hits in eight of his last 11 games, including a 3-for-5 performance in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory that helped the Dodgers win for the seventh time in the past eight games.

Among the hits was the left-handed-hitting Freeman squirting a grounder that went just inside the third-base line for an RBI double.

“Did you see the hits I got today? Those were some lucky hits,” Freeman said. “I always say just put it in play, that’s all you can do and good things happen and today was the result of putting the ball in play.”

Freeman is an impressive 39-for-83 over the 20-game span with six homers, 18 RBIs and 28 runs. His average has soared to .343, second in the majors behind Luis Arraez (.370) of the Miami Marlins.

“I’ve been seeing the ball really well,” Freeman said. “Just gonna ride this stretch as long as I can.”

Mookie Betts also has been on a solid run. He had two hits and two RBIs on Tuesday to increase his hitting streak to 15 games. Betts has two hits in five of the last eight games.

Dodgers left fielder David Peralta haunted his former Arizona teammates on Tuesday by robbing Carson Kelly of a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

“I’m familiar with this field and I played here for a long time,” Peralta said. “I was reading the ball and I made the play. I impressed myself, too. That was a good play. I’m glad I did something good to help the team win.”

The catch helped send Arizona to its season-worst seventh straight setback and 23rd in its past 30 games.

Arizona has scored four or fewer runs in 11 consecutive games and had to score twice in the ninth to reach four Tuesday.

The rally fizzled fast when Corbin Carroll bounced to Freeman at first and didn’t run immediately — thinking the umpire might call the ball foul. The Dodgers easily turned the game-ending double play.

“It’s clear, Corbin is a hustler and a gamer and he would never ever not run for any other reason than thinking it’s foul,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We talk about things like that. Don’t even put it in the umpire’s hands, just run until it’s foul.”

Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.21 ERA) will start the finale for the Diamondbacks.

Kelly is 0-10 with a 5.45 ERA in 14 career starts against Los Angeles. This season, Kelly is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two outings against the Dodgers.

Kelly, 34, is winless in three starts since returning from a blood clot in his calf. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA during the stretch.

Kelly received a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins in his last turn when he allowed two runs (both on solo homers) and six hits over six innings. He struck out nine.

Betts (7-for-27) has hit three homers against Kelly. Max Muncy is a torrid 12-for-30 with a homer, while Amed Rosario is 5-for-6.

Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.26) will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Miller, 24, lasted just 3 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision against the San Diego Padres on Friday. He gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits.

Miller has never faced the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was scratched from Tuesday night’s lineup due to groin and hamstring tightness and flew back to Los Angeles. Manager Dave Roberts said Martinez will undergo an MRI exam.

–Field Level Media