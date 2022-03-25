Dave Roberts guarantees Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series in 2022

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows what it takes to win the World Series. Owning championship rings as both a player and skipper, the Dodgers’ manager seems qualified to make his bold prediction for the 2022 MLB season.

Days before Opening Day and months before the MLB playoffs, Roberts publicly let the baseball world know on Friday that the outcome of the 2022 season is already decided. Barring a sudden cancelation of the postseason, the eventual MLB champion is already determined.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Roberts stated the Dodgers will win the World Series in 2022.

“We are winning the World Series in 2022…We will win the World Series this year, put it on record. We are winning the World Series.” Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts on The Dan Patrick Show

It’s certainly a bold declaration considering the state of baseball right now. The Atlanta Braves are the reigning champions, with their path including a 4-2 series victory over the Dodgers in the NLCS. While Los Angeles pulled Freddie Freeman away from Atlanta, the Braves acquired Matt Olson and landed former Dodgers’ All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

There’s also reason to believe the Dodgers will face tougher competition in 2022. The San Francsico Giants rotation is better than last season, the Milwaukee Brewers can be a dangerous postseason team and the New York Mets made huge moves to improve.

There are plenty of reasons for Roberts to be confident. Los Angeles boasts one of the best rotations in MLB and its lineup could be one of the best ever. While there is some roster turnover, the Dodgers have reached the World Series in three of the last five seasons.

While MLB predictions are quite bullish on the Dodgers in 2022, going so far as to guarantee a World Series parade in Los Angeles could put Roberts at risk of being trolled by @OldTakesExposed in October.