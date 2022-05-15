Dodgers call up RHPs Michael Grove, Shane Greene

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers added a pair of right-handers to the active roster Sunday, calling up Michael Grove and Shane Greene.

Right-hander Reyes Moronta and left-hander Garrett Cleavinger were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Grove was scheduled to make his major league debut in a start Sunday, but he will have to face the Philadelphia Phillies, who have scored 29 runs in the first three games of the four-game series. Grove, 25, was 0-1 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts at Double-A Tulsa.

Greene, 33, has not pitched in the major leagues this season. In eight major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015-19), Atlanta Braves (2019-21) and Dodgers (2021), he is 23-29 in 341 appearances (33 starts) with a 4.52 ERA.

Moronta 29, had a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances with the Dodgers this season, while Cleavinger had a 3.38 ERA in three appearances. Cleavinger, 28, was recalled Friday when veteran Clayton Kershaw (back) was placed on the injured list.

–Field Level Media