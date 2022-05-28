Dodgers belt three homers, down Diamondbacks

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts, Edwin Rios and Trea Turner homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 6-4 victory on Friday in Phoenix.

Turner drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who improved to 23-5 against the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons.

Los Angeles starter Ryan Pepiot allowed one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Brusdar Graterol (1-2) earned the victory after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Josh Rojas had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, which trailed 6-2 before scoring two runs in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel. David Peralta grounded out with a runner at third to end the game.

The Dodgers, who set season highs in runs and hits (24) on Thursday in a 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks, took control early on Friday with four runs in the second inning against Madison Bumgarner (2-3).

Rios belted a three-run homer with two outs and Betts followed with his National League-leading 13th homer, a 409-foot blast to left field.

Betts is batting .347 (34-for-98) with 10 home runs this month for Los Angeles, which has won 11 of its past 13 games.

The Diamondbacks got on the board in the fifth after loading the bases with one out against Pepiot. Graterol replaced Pepiot and allowed Miguel Rojas’ sacrifice fly before Ketel Marte grounded out to end the inning.

Turner hit a leadoff homer in the sixth against Bumgarner, who allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out three.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Turner’s one-out RBI single off J.B. Wendelken. Turner, who finished 2-for-4, is batting .365 (27-for-74) with three homers and 17 RBIs during a 19-game hitting streak.

The Diamondbacks pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh when Rojas’ two-out single off Alex Vesia scored Jose Herrera from second base.

Herrera had a career-high three hits for the Diamondbacks, who went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Arizona designated hitter Daulton Varsho exited the game in the fifth inning due to right shoulder soreness.

