Dodgers activate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and optioned right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Yarbrough, 31, was acquired at Tuesday’s trade deadline for minor league infielders Derlin Figueroa and Devin Mann.

In his first season with the Royals, Yarbrough made seven starts and seven relief appearances, compiling a 4.24 ERA in 51 innings of work. He struck out 29 batters and walked nine.

Selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Yarbrough pitched the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 40-31 in 127 games (59 starts).

He’s expected to make his first appearance for Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sheehan, 23, picked up a save for the Dodgers on Thursday night, allowing only two solo home runs with three strikeouts over four innings.

In eight appearances (seven starts) this season, the rookie sixth-round pick of the Dodgers in 2021 went 3-1 with 30 strikeouts and a 5.63 ERA.

