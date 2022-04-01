Dodgers acquire pitcher Craig Kimbrel from White Sox

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Kimbrel, 33, is in line to fill the closer’s role for the Dodgers after Kenley Jansen joined the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel split the 2021 season between the White Sox and Chicago Cubs, finishing 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves in 63 appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 batters in 59 2/3 innings and was an All-Star for the eighth time since 2011.

The White Sox acquired Kimbrel from the Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline in exchange for right-hander Codi Heuer and second baseman Nick Madrigal.

Kimbrel owns a 35-29 career record with a 2.18 ERA and 372 saves in 646 appearances with the Braves (2010-14), San Diego Padres (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016-18), Cubs (2019-21) and White Sox. He had a career-best 50 saves in 2013.

Kimbrel was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2011, his first of four straight seasons leading the NL in saves, and won a World Series with Boston in 2018.

Pollock, 34, batted .297 with a career high-tying 21 homers to go along with 69 RBIs in 117 games last season.

He is a .281 career hitter with 126 homers and 414 RBIs in 895 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18) and Dodgers. He was an All-Star in 2015 and won a World Series in 2020.

–Field Level Media