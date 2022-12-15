Dodgers acquire INF Yonny Hernandez from A’s

Credit: The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility infielder Yonny Hernandez from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Hernandez, 24, was designated for assignment by the A’s on Tuesday after the team claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks in early November.

Hernandez hit .083 in 12 games for the Diamondbacks in 2022 and .217 in 43 games with the Texas Rangers in 2021.

Known for his defense and the ability to make contact, with a .388 on-base percentage in seven minor league seasons, Hernandez also has 184 stolen bases in the minors.

–Field Level Media