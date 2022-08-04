Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leaves game with apparent back issue

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw had to be removed from Thursday’s afternoon game against the San Francisco Giants before the start of the fifth inning with an apparent back injury.

The left-hander had limited the Giants to two runs (one earned) on three hits through four innings before appearing to labor with his final warmup pitches prior to the fifth.

The Dodgers quickly sent a trainer to the mound, after which a decision was made to remove Kershaw from the game.

Some observers believe they saw Kershaw mouth, “It’s my back,” as he spoke with the trainer.

The 34-year-old was making his 15th start of the season, his 10th since missing more than a month bridging May and June with SI joint inflammation in his lower spine.

Seeking a four-game sweep, the Dodgers were leading the Giants 4-2 at the time of Kershaw’s removal.

–Field Level Media