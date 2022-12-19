Dmitry Orlov’s OT goal carries Caps past Red Wings

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dmitry Orlov scored on a slapshot from the right side with 22 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Washington Capitals a 4-3 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin failed to score for the third straight game. He remains at 800 career goals, one behind Red Wings legend Gordie Howe for second place on the all-time list.

Nic Dowd scored goals 11 seconds apart in the second period and had an assist on Orlov’s game-winner. Eric Gustafsson scored his fourth goal in two games and added an assist for the Capitals, who have won seven of their past eight games.

Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel logged two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves for the victory.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit, which took its sixth consecutive loss (0-4-2). Ville Husso made 38 saves.

The Red Wings emerged with a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Perron was the beneficiary of a Capitals turnover in their own zone. He lifted a shot at the side of the crease over Lindgren’s right shoulder for his 10th goal at 7:30.

Just 12 seconds before Lars Eller’s penalty for hooking was about to expire, Sundqvist scored on the power play. Jonatan Berggren set up Sundqvist with a pass from behind the net. Sundqvist squeezed the puck between Lindgren’s left pad and the goalpost at 15:36.

The Capitals responded with Dowd’s two goals in the second period.

Ovechkin nearly tied Howe during a second-period power play, banging a shot off the post. The Capitals dominated the period and they finally broke through on Dowd’s tallies.

The first came when he skated in from the point and ripped a shot from the slot past Husso at 4:49. Ovechkin and Gustafsson had the assists.

Dowd’s second goal of the game and seventh of the season was a redirect of a Nick Jensen shot. Aube-Kubel picked up the other assist.

Detroit regained the lead on a two-on-one situation at 4:49 of the third period. Raymond beat a sprawled Lindgren on the glove side off an Andrew Copp feed.

The advantage didn’t last long. Just over a minute later, Gustafsson scored from the left side off a pass from Eller.

–Field Level Media