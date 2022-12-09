DM complete OG’s Dota 2 roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

OG added offlaner Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin to complete their 2023 Dota Pro Circuit lineup on Friday.

The move comes on the heels of OG parting ways with Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf. The 17-year-old from Jordan joined Nigma Galaxy on Wednesday.

“Insanely motivated and hyped for this new chapter in my life,” DM wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for OG family to letting me in and im gonna do everything i can to prove its right decision”

“DM is an amazing player and human being, he has a very precise approach to Dota and puts his mind into his gameplay every day, very excited to play with him! I believe that DM will fit well into our team and bring some cool and exciting ideas,” OG captain Mikhail “Misha” Agatov said.

DM, a 22-year-old Russian, has spent the past two years with Virtus.pro. He also had stints with VP.Prodigy and HellRaisers, among others.

OG’s roster consists of DM, Misha, Tommy “Taiga” Le, Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov and Artem “yuragi” Golubiev.

–Field Level Media