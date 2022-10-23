Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury, ruled out

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has battled through nagging injuries all season heading into Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite this, the high-priced pass-catcher has been able to suit up for all six games this season. We’re now not too sure whether that’s going to be the case moving forward.

Metcalf was injured in the first half of Sunday’s outing and had to be carted off the field. The Seahawks almost immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

There’s no telling how significant the injury is. But Metcalf was seen smiling as he was carted off the field. That could be a tell or it could be something completely different.

Related: Seattle Seahawks schedule and game-by-game predictions

Impact of DK Metcalf injury on the Seattle Seahawks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, we have no idea how serious the injury is. Any speculation would be reckless. But as you can see, Metcalf landed awkwardly as he attempted to up for a catch late in the second quarter. It seemed to be a non-contact injury, too.

DK Metcalf was injured on this play pic.twitter.com/df5nDvJvxm — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 23, 2022

Seattle finds itself at a surprising 3-3 on the season with Geno Smith playing extremely well following the off-season trade of Russell Wilson. Metcalf has been one of the primary reasons for his success thus far on the campaign.

DK Metcalf stats (2022): 30 receptions, 406 yards, 2 TD, 60% catch rate

The topic of trade rumors throughout the spring and summer, Metcalf ultimately signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks back on July 28.

A second-round pick out of Mississippi back in 2019, Metcalf registered 900 yards or more in each of his first three seasons with the Seahawks. Needless to say, he’s an important component to Seattle’s success on offense.

We’ll have further updates on Metcalf’s injury when they become available.