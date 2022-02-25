Report suggests D.K. Metcalf could be traded for a top pick in 2022 draft

When you have a dark and disappointing season like D.K. Metcalf’s Seattle Seahawks had in 2021, there’s a strong urgency to want to have a sharp turnaround.

In the NFL, there are several ways to improve.

There’s the option of a coaching change, maybe free agent signings can provide a boost, and of course the one constant, the annual NFL Draft which injects young talent into football organizations every year.

Unfortunately for the ‘Hawks, they’ve already cashed in some of their 2022 poker chips so to speak. When general manager John Schneider traded for Jamal Adams, he included their 2022 first-round pick, which turned out to be the 10th pick.

No one expected the Seahawks with Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll to ever finish with the 10th pick in a season at the time of the agreement. But when Russ misses starts for the first time in his career and remained largely ineffective even when he did rush back to the field, a last-place finish in the NFC West is the way it goes.

Of course, there’s another way to improve, and that’s via trade.

Related: Seahawks could land Stephon Gilmore this offseason

D.K. Metcalf trade could net early 2022 1st-round pick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While others are certainly dreaming of adding him, the Seattle Seahawks don’t appear to be budging on their stance, not having an interest in trading Russell Wilson. We don’t blame them.

Their next top trade chip? D.K. Metcalf.

The fan base undoubtedly won’t want to trade him, he’s a beast. But the Seahawks do also still have Tyler Lockett for Russ to rely on, and they still need to pay Metcalf with a long-term extension, which could just as easily lead to a trade instead.

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, if the Seahawks get desperate about adding a first-round pick in April’s draft, their best bet is by trading Metcalf. He suggests doing so would fetch an early first-round selection if so.

It comes as no surprise. If Metcalf did become available, what’s preventing a team like the New York Jets or Giants from trading one of their two top 10 selections for the proven Pro Bowl receiver?

Several teams would have great interest in adding a playmaker of Metcalf’s caliber. Yet, don’t expect the Seahawks to trade one of their best young pieces simply for a chance at finding another one. What’s the point in that?

Related: 4 ideal D.K. Metcalf trade scenarios this offseason