Djordje Petrovich tallies clean sheet, Revs best Orlando City

Matt Polster’s seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night.

New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory.

Despite Orlando City (8-10-6, 30 points) controlling the match for large stretches of the first half, it was the Revolution who broke the deadlock. In the 20th minute, Tommy McNamara spotted an onrushing Polster and threaded a perfectly-weighted through ball into his path. Polster split the Orlando City defense and fired it past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Wilfrid Kaptoum gave the visitors their second goal in the 51st minute on a half-volley that caught Gallese leaning the other way. McNamara served a fast cross into the box that found Kaptoum standing in the middle, and he made no mistake sending it into the bottom corner.

It looked like Orlando City would get back into the game as the second half progressed.

In the 60th minute, Facundo Torres smashed a shot from just inside the box, but it found nothing but the woodwork and ricocheted away. In the 68th minute, the Lions threatened again as Alexandre Pato got into the box but was unable to corral a hard cross.

Instead of the hosts finding their way back into the game, New England added a late insurance goal when Henry Kessler got on the end of Carles Gil’s corner kick in the 75th minute.

Pato had a chance to get a consolation goal in the 90th minute when he was fouled just outside the box. However, his effort sailed high into the stands, never threatening the goal.

Orlando City tested New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in the first half, but were unable to solve him.

He had three saves on the night, none bigger than his 33rd-minute stop on an effort from Pato at the top of the box. Petrovic has three straight clean sheets and four in total since making his Revolution debut this season.

Gallese finished the night with two saves.

Ivan Angulo and Nicholas Gioacchini made their Orlando City debuts in the second half.

