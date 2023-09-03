DJ Uiagalelei has strong debut, No. 18 Oregon St. tops San Jose St.

Credit: Brian Hayes/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

DJ Uiagalelei completed 20 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more touchdowns, and No. 18 Oregon State cruised to a 42-17 win over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon in San Jose, Calif.

Deshaun Fenwick added a rushing touchdown for the Beavers (1-0), who picked up where they left off after winning seven of their last eight games to end the 2022 season. Jack Velling, Jeremiah Noga and Anthony Gould had one touchdown reception apiece.

Chevan Cordeiro completed 18 of 32 passes for 143 yards for San Jose State (0-2).

Oregon State opened the scoring with 5:51 to go in the first quarter. Uiagalelei, in his team debut after transferring from Clemson, kept the ball and scored on a 1-yard run to finish off an 11-play, 82-yard drive.

San Jose State pulled within 7-3 with 9:24 left in the second quarter when Kyler Halvorsen made a 41-yard field goal.

The Beavers responded with two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first half to grab a 21-3 lead heading into the break.

First, Uiagalelei connected with Velling for a 14-yard touchdown with 4:21 to play. Uiagalelei added his second rushing touchdown with 14 seconds to go in the half.

Oregon State maintained its dominance in the third quarter, as Uiagalelei found Noga for a 31-yard touchdown with 6:02 left in the frame. That increased the Beavers’ lead to 28-3.

San Jose State notched its first touchdown of the game with 14:52 left in the fourth quarter. Cordeiro fumbled near the goal line, and tight end Sam Olson pounced on the ball in the end zone for a score.

The Beavers made it 35-10 on Uiagalelei’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Gould with 10:13 to go.

Fenwick added a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Oregon State with 3:13 remaining.

San Jose State capped the scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jay Butterfield to Branden Alvarez with four seconds left.

–Field Level Media