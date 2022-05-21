DJ LeMahieu’s grand slam helps Yankees beat White Sox

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu hit a grand slam in the second inning and the Yankees beat the visiting White Sox 7-5 Saturday afternoon in a testy contest that featured a pair of shouting matches between New York designated hitter Josh Donaldson and Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson.

LeMahieu hit his second career grand slam to cap a five-run second off Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel (2-4).

After LeMahieu’s 341-foot drive to the short porch in right, Donaldson and Anderson barked at each other at the end of the third and in the fifth.

Donaldson was stranded at second in the third and began jawing with Anderson as the teams exited the field. Donaldson was escorted off the field by manager Aaron Boone and Anderson was led away by third base coach Joe McEwing.

In the fifth, Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal started yelling at Donaldson and Anderson soon began shouting at Donaldson. The teams gathered at home plate as relievers ran in from the bullpens.

Anderson continued yelling at Donaldson while being restrained by Jose Abreu and infielder Gavin Sheets. After a few minutes, umpires issued warnings to both teams and Donaldson struck out.

It was the second incident of the season between Donaldson and Anderson, who also exchanged words after a pickoff play at third on May 13 in Chicago.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI single and Donaldson produced a run-scoring groundout in the third before his first incident with Anderson. Anthony Rizzo added a sacrifice fly as the Yankees won for the 24th time in 29 games.

Abreu hit a three-run homer in the third off New York lefty Nestor Cortes (3-1). Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison hit RBI doubles in the sixth off Michael King, who also walked Anderson before finishing the inning.

Jonathan Loaisiga stranded two in the seventh by getting three strikeouts. Miguel Castro and Clay Holmes combined on the eighth and Holmes pitched the ninth to notch his fourth save.

Cortes allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed three runs or less for the 17th straight start.

Keuchel was tagged for six runs on six hits in four innings.

–Field Level Media