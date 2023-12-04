Everything to Know About DISH Equipment in 2023

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

DISH offers ample entertainment options. All packages feature more than 100 channels, the ability to watch four channels at the same time, and you can skip commercials with some primetime programs because of smart DISH equipment. You’ll also have access to over 80,000 shows and movies through their on-demand service.

On top of that, DISH grants access to some of the most innovative features of satellite television. To demonstrate, you can have a Hopper set up in your living room and wireless receivers in three others. DISH also has a voice remote that allows you to record shows and access programs with the power of your voice.

Ultimately, our guide outlines everything you need to know about specific DISH equipment like the Hopper.

DISH Hopper

The Hopper is a series of receivers offered by DISH. Each of these receivers allows you to record your favorite shows, and with the newest ones, like the new Hopper Plus, you’re able to skip commercials on prime-time shows.

The Hopper Plus comes with 2,000 hours of DVR recording space. This is great on the surface but also fails to compare to unlimited recording options offered by live TV streaming platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Moreover, with the Hopper Plus, you’ll gain access to over 80,000 aon-demand titles. Meanwhile, with the Hopper 3, you can watch up to 16 shows at the same time with 2 TB of recording room. To give you a practical example, it means your Hopper can record and store more than 400 movies. Meanwhile, if you don’t need a lot of recording space, you can opt for the Hopper Duo, offering 500 GB of DVR.

Joey TV Receivers

If you want to stream shows and record them without clunky boxes in every room of your home, then the Joey TV receivers might be right for you. Joey receivers are small boxes you connect to TVs in every room of your home. Even better, you’re able to start a show in one room in your home, pause it, and pick it back up in another.

The top-of-the-line option is the 4K Joey Satellite Receiver. As its name implies, it can stream programs in 4K. The receiver is easy to use thanks to voice controls and quick access buttons to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, and its compact size is more suitable for smaller bedrooms.

And if you don’t want to deal with any cords, there’s the wireless Joey option. With this, you can pair up to three wireless Joeys to your Hopper DVR. If you’re pressed for space or don’t want a lot of cords dangling around your TVs, this is a wise option to consider.

DISH voice remote

DISH’s voice remote comes with Google Assistant. Think of it as your own TV genie, complying with your demands. You can speak into the remote, asking to switch channels, adjust the volume, or even access your recordings quickly.

Furthermore, with Google Assistant, you can integrate TV watching with the rest of your smart home features. Dim the lights before watching your favorite movie, or turn up the heat for a cozy evening of binging.

It even has a feature to help you find it when you misplace it. When you activate the locate remote function, it’ll chirp to notify you of its location. That way, you don’t have to play hide and seek with your remote anymore.

How much does DISH equipment cost?

Typically, you’ll lease DISH equipment, which means you’ll pay a monthly charge as part of your services. Below is a look at some of the fees DISH imposes:

Equipment Monthly charge Hopper, Hopper 3, Hopper with Sling TV $15 Super Joey $10 4K Joey, Wired or Wireless Joey $7 * Fee prices as of 11/24/2023

As you can see, the more equipment you use, the more the costs can add up. To demonstrate, if you have a Hopper in your family room and wireless Joey receivers in three rooms in your home, you’ll pay $36 in equipment leasing fees alone per month.

One way to reduce the need for receivers is by using the DISH Anywhere app. It is free for all DISH subscribers and allows you to stream your favorite on-demand shows and movies from your phone or tablet. If you don’t mind viewing some of your programs on your mobile device, this can save you some money in fees each month.

How to return DISH equipment

When you’ve decided to move on from DISH, contact them to set up returning equipment. Once you do, they’ll send you a box with a prepaid shipping return label as well as packing materials. Carefully unhook all of your equipment, pack it securely in the box, and take it to your local UPS or FedEx store, depending on the prepaid shipping.

Make sure to receive a copy of the tracking code, as this ensures the items return to DISH. If DISH doesn’t receive your products, they’re lost in shipping or other issues arise, you could be on the hook for equipment costs.

FAQ

Can I upgrade my DISH equipment?

Yes, you can. If you’ve had DISH for a while and want access to the newest Joey or Hopper devices, all you need to do is contact DISH or request an upgrade through your account.

Does DISH offer wireless receivers?

Yes, they do. You can lease the wireless Joey receiver to connect with your Hopper. The Hopper connects up to three wireless Joeys at the same time.

Do I need a DISH receiver for every TV in my home?

Yes, you’ll need a primary receiver in your living or family room, then secondary receivers for other rooms in your home. You can bypass this by using DISH Anywhere, which allows you to stream on-demand movies and TV shows from your devices. It is a free service for DISH subscribers.