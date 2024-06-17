DIRECTV STREAM vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which is Best for You?

If you’re ditching your cable box, you’re spoiled for choice these days. You don’t have to give up your favorite channels when you switch to live TV streaming services, and in fact, you might even have more options than you used to. Two of the most popular livestreaming cable replacements are DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

While DIRECTV STREAM is great for people who want regional sports networks and tons of channels, Hulu + Live TV is ideal for Disney lovers and people who want a giant on-demand library with original content. We’ve compared Hulu + Live TV vs. DIRECTV STREAM head-to-head to help you decide which one might match your needs.

DIRECTV STREAM vs. Hulu + Live TV compared

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Starting monthly price $79.99 $76.99 DVR Unlimited Unlimited Simultaneous streams Unlimited at home,

3 outside home network 2 Number of live channels 90+ 95+ On-demand library Yes Yes Free trial 5 days 3 days

DIRECTV STREAM vs Hulu + Live TV content

Hulu + Live TV has just one channel lineup with 95+ channels, while DIRECTV STREAM has four plans with anywhere from 90+ to 185+ channels. If it’s a bounty of channels that you’re after, DIRECTV STREAM may come out on top for you.

The two livestreaming platforms have a lot of crossover when it comes to their channel lists. For instance, they both offer all local channels and sports essentials like ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, MLB Network, and SEC Network. However, the channel roster for these two livestreamers is not totally aligned.

Hulu + Live TV has an ESPN Plus subscription at no extra cost, which you can log into using your Hulu credentials as soon as your live TV plan starts. This app is a good supplement to the ESPN channels, carrying highlights and some full games. Hulu customers can also take advantage of a paid Sports Add-on that has NFL RedZone plus channels like FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

Hulu has some regional sports networks (RSNs), such as SNY in the Greater New York area, but it doesn’t have a relationship with major RSN networks like Bally Sports. On the upside, if you’re a household with kids, Hulu also gives you Disney Plus. This unlocks content from Marvel, Pixar, the “Star Wars” franchise, National Geographic, and more. Plus, you get the Hulu on-demand library with tons of network shows and Hulu Originals like “The Bear.”

Meanwhile, DIRECTV STREAM has more RSN coverage than any competitor, including Hulu + Live TV. This includes Bally Sports Networks with no regional sports fee. If you have the Choice plan or above, you will get whichever RSN is local to your zip code. For basketball fans, it may also be important that DIRECTV STREAM has NBA TV, which is missing from Hulu + Live TV. Subscribers can also pay to add ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass, and NBA Bet to the lineup.

Because the top-tier DIRECTV STREAM plans have so many more channels than Hulu + Live TV, you’re also going to find more niche networks in the lineup. This includes everything from Family Movie Classics to SundanceTV. Some DIRECTV STREAM plans also include premium networks like Max.

DIRECTV STREAM vs Hulu + Live TV DVR

Both streaming services offer the same DVR storage capacity. You’ll get unlimited storage, but you can only save recordings for up to nine months. Both DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV will automatically delete recordings after this time. You can also manually delete things as you’re done with them to keep your list of recordings organized. DIRECTV STREAM alerts you seven days before a recording will be deleted, while Hulu + Live TV does not.

Both livestreaming allow you to set automatic recordings for TV shows. You can record either all episodes of a show, or new episodes only. DIRECTV STREAM only lets you keep 30 episodes per TV series at the same time. Hulu + Live TV doesn’t have the same limitation.

DIRECTV STREAM vs Hulu + Live TV personalization and user experience

Hulu + Live TV lets you create up to seven individual user profiles; you’ll get a profile when you sign up, and you can add six more. This allows everyone in your household to have their own favorites and an algorithm that recommends new shows based on what they have previously watched and rated positively. Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t allow customers to create multiple profiles.

You can create favorite channels with both livestreaming services. To create a favorite on DIRECTV STREAM, go to the channel in your guide and and select the heart next to the channel. This will add the network to your Favorite Channels. On Hulu + Live TV, go to the channel you like and select the three dots in the corner. Add the channel to My Stuff, and it will appear not only in your My Stuff tab, but also in the Favorite Channels list.

If you have a lot of people in your household who want to watch their favorite show in their own corner of the house, DIRECTV STREAM is the superior option. You have unlimited simultaneous streams within the same household, and up to three simultaneous streams for people outside of your household. By contrast, Hulu + Live TV only gives you two simultaneous streams.

One caveat with using Hulu + Live TV away from home is that while you can stay logged into a laptop or other mobile device for up to 30 days, it’s a bit harder to use your account on some new devices. If you log into a new living room device like a Smart TV at your Airbnb, you’ll have to change your Hulu home network. You can only change this network up to four times per year.

DIRECTV STREAM vs Hulu + Live TV for sports fans

Overall, DIRECTV STREAM is better for most sports fans. Between the access to more regional sports networks and the availability of NBA TV, it checks a lot of boxes for die-hard sports fans. From pro sports to local action, DIRECTV STREAM beats not only Hulu + Live TV, but most competitors.

That being said, Hulu + Live TV’s ESPN Plus membership gives you the “30 to 30” documentary series, college football games, and other content that could be really appealing. Both streamers have a sports add-on that gives you NFL Redzone and other channels.

Which service is best for you?

DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV both offer a healthy array of sports, news, and entertainment networks. While the former is great for people who want local sports action at their fingertips, the latter offers additional Disney Plus and ESPN Plus coverage at no extra cost. Plus, no one can beat the Hulu on-demand library.

If you want RSNs and more than 100 channels, stick with DIRECTV STREAM. If you’re more price conscious and care about getting original shows and movies, Hulu + Live TV is a great alternative that unlocks ESPN Plus.

FAQ

Is DIRECTV STREAM better than Hulu Live?

DIRECTV STREAM is better for viewers who want a lot of regional sports networks and a large channel roster. Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV has original content, plus free Disney content and ESPN Plus.

Which streaming service is best for live TV?

The best streaming service for you depends on what you’re looking for. DIRECTV STREAM has better local sports coverage and more channels, but is not price competitive. Hulu + Live TV has the best on-demand library and gives you the most freebies, including Disney Plus.

What is the downside to Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t have as many channels as all competitors, including YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM. It also lacks regional sports networks in most areas and makes it hard to frequently log into your account from other living room devices.