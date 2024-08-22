Sign Up for DIRECTV and Get 3 Months of Max, SHOWTIME & More Premium Channels

This post was written in partnership with DIRECTV.

DIRECTV is one of the most popular satellite TV services on the market. When you sign up for DIRECTV, you’ll have access to a wide range of popular channels, including some of the top international, national, and regional sports coverage.

With four packages to choose from, viewers have plenty of options to fit their preferences. The Choice™ package or higher offers the most value, with more than 15 sports channels, including regional sports networks, to keep up with your favorite local teams.

Right now, DIRECTV is making its service even more attractive by giving new customers three months of Max, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+™, and Cinemax included*.

DIRECTV packages and pricing

DIRECTV offers four basic packages. The table below shows the total monthly pricing for each package, which includes a required monthly equipment fee and a regional sports fee. Prices are guaranteed for two years when you sign your contract, after which you’ll pay the current prevailing rates month to month. Additional taxes and fees apply.

Package Price w/24-month agreement Number of channels ENTERTAINMENT $69.99/mo.* for 24 months plus taxes and fees($84.99/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee) AutoPay and paperless bill req’d. 85+ CHOICETM $84.99/mo.* for 24 months plus taxes and fees ($115.98/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee & Regional Sports Fee of up to $15.99/mo.) AutoPay and paperless bill req’d. 125+ ULTIMATE $114.99/mo.* for 24 months plus taxes and fees ($145.98/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee & Regional Sports Fee of up to $15.99/mo.) AutoPay and paperless bill req’d. 155+ PREMIER $159.99/mo.* for 24 months plus taxes and fees ($190.98/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee & Regional Sports Fee of up to $15.99/mo.) AutoPay and paperless bill req’d. 185+

Sign up for DIRECTV and enjoy premium channels for three months

Right now, DIRECTV is offering new customers three months of Max, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax on the house. You’ll just need to select the offer when you sign up. You’ll get access to Max, which you can use with the Max app or the Max website to watch the new season of House of the Dragon. With Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, catch live sports like every UEFA Champions League match.

Note that the premium channels will auto-renew after the three-month promotion at the then-prevailing rates unless you cancel. Prices subject to change, see details below.

Access Max only through Max app or max.com. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription includes access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME streaming plan, available via the Paramount+ app or paramountplus.com/link. Online account registration may be required. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV via Internet. Cancel online or by phone. Offer subj. to change.

How to sign up for DIRECTV

It’s easy to sign up for DIRECTV and claim your offer in just a few simple steps:

Visit the DIRECTV deal page and select whether you’d like to set up satellite service or get DIRECTV over Wi-FI with the company’s Gemini device. Select your package. On the next page, you’ll see information about the package. Scroll down to “Next, select add-ons” and choose the channel offers you’d like to add. Go to the next page to choose any equipment you’d like to add. Click “Secure Checkout” and proceed to the following page. Enter your account information, delivery or installation address, and payment information.

