Dignitas part ways with top laner FakeGod

Credit: Dignitas

Dignitas parted ways with top laner Aaron “FakeGod” Lee on Thursday.

The 21-year-old American joined Dignitas in November 2020 and competed in three League Championship Series splits with the League of Legends team.

“We will be making a change in our top lane for the upcoming #LCS Summer Split. Thank you @FakeGod for being such a positive presence in the team,” Dignitas posted on Twitter. “We wish you the best in the future.”

We will be making a change in our top lane for the upcoming #LCS Summer Split. Thank you @FakeGod for being such a positive presence in the team. We wish you the best in the future pic.twitter.com/yWyilYCvMp — Dignitas LoL (@DignitasLoL) April 28, 2022

After back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two splits with the team, FakeGod and Dignitas finished 8-10 in the 2022 Spring Split and missed the playoffs.

The LCS Summer Split begins on June 18. The remaining active roster includes jungler Dong-woo “River” Kim, mid laner Ersin “Blue” Goren, bot laner Toan “Neo” Tran and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang.

–Field Level Media