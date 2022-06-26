Diamondbacks use five-run sixth inning to get past Tigers

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daulton Varsho belted a three-run homer during a five-run sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-7 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in Phoenix.

Carson Kelly also homered for Arizona, which erupted for 13 hits after averaging 2.2 runs during its losing skid. Pavin Smith contributed a career-high four hits with three RBIs, David Peralta had three hits, and Josh Rojas had two hits and two runs.

Detroit tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fifth on Eric Haase’s three-run homer off J.B. Wendelken (2-1), a 433-foot shot to left field.

Arizona drew clear with five runs in the sixth against Will Vest (1-2). Smith singled in a run with one out before the D-backs loaded the bases and added another run on Buddy Kennedy’s sacrifice fly.

Varsho capped the big inning with his 10th homer of the season, a three-run shot to right field.

Detroit opened the scoring with Willi Castro’s two-run triple in the second against Dallas Keuchel, who was making his D-backs debut after signing with the club earlier this month.

Arizona pulled even with two runs in the third against rookie Beau Brieske. Kelly belted a leadoff homer and the D-backs loaded the bases with one out.

Geraldo Perdomo scored after Riley Greene made a diving catch on Christian Walker’s fly ball to center field before Peralta lined out to end the inning.

Robbie Grossman singled in a run with two outs in the top of the fourth to put the Tigers ahead 3-2. Arizona then answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Brieske gave up a two-out RBI single to Rojas and was replaced by Alex Lange, who yielded Smith’s two-run single to center field.

Brieske surrendered five runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

Keuchel departed after walking Greene with one out in the fifth and was replaced by Wendelken. After walking Spencer Torkelson, Wendelken yielded Haase’s three-run homer.

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings in his first start since May 26 with the Chicago White Sox. He walked three and struck out seven.

The Tigers scored a run in the ninth against Mark Melancon. Detroit shortstop Javier Baez went 0-for-4, snapping his hitting streak at nine games.

–Field Level Media