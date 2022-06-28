Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies (shoulder) moved to IL

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-handed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

In a corresponding move, Arizona recalled right-hander Sean Poppen from Triple-A Reno.

Through 15 starts this year, Davies is 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA, with 62 strikeouts over 80 innings. He hasn’t won a decision since May 13. He went five innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits with just two strikeouts.

Davies, 29, is in his first season with the D-backs after previous stops with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015-19), San Diego Padres (2020) and Chicago Cubs (2021).

Poppen, 28, is with his fourth major league club after previously appearing for the Minnesota Twins (2019-20), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) and Tampa Bay Rays (2021). In 22 appearances out of the bullpen for Arizona earlier this year, Poppen maintained a 2.91 ERA with a 1-1 record and 17 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media