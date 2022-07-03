fbpx
Published July 3, 2022

Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy leaves with apparent leg injury

Jun 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Chase Field.Mlb Reds At Diamondbacks Cincinnati Reds At Arizona Diamondbacks
Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy left the game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Sunday with what appeared to be a right knee or leg injury.

Kennedy threw just seven pitches before exiting with a trainer looking at his right leg.

With the Diamondbacks guarding a 5-3 lead, the right-handed set-up man got the first batter on a flyout, but left with a full count against Yonathan Daza, who greeted Noe Ramirez with a single. Charlie Blackmon followed with a single, and C.J. Cron blasted his second three-run home run of the game for a 6-5 lead.

Kennedy entered the game with a 3-4 record and a 3.62 ERA in 31 games, all out of the bullpen. He has four saves.

In 456 games, including 290 starts, with six teams, Kennedy, is 103-110 with a 4.10 ERA. He has pitched for the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies and is in his second stint with the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media

