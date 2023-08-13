Diamondbacks pull out comeback win over Padres

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A two-run home run by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the seventh inning helped the Arizona Diamondbacks come back from a three-run deficit and beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Arizona has won consecutive games after losing nine straight and earned its first series win since winning two out of three games against the Atlanta Braves on the road from July 18-20. San Diego has lost six of its last seven games.

After Gurriel’s two-run home run tied the game at 4, the Diamondbacks rallied for the winning run with one out in the eighth.

Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno each hit a single with one out. On his single, Moreno moved to second on the throw attempt to get Walker out at third base. Jace Peterson was then intentionally walked by Robert Suarez (1-2) to load the bases.

Alek Thomas followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Walker with the go-ahead run.

Kyle Nelson (6-3) won in relief and Paul Sewald earned his 23rd save.

San Diego rallied for three runs in the first inning against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, a rookie who is still in search of his first big-league victory after 11 starts this season.

Pfaadt gave up a double to Ha-Seong Kim to lead off the first inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a single to bring Kim home.

With one out, Manny Machado hit a double that plated Tatis. Jake Cronenworth followed with a single to score Machado and give San Diego a 3-0 lead.

Arizona responded in the first inning with Corbin Carroll leading off with a triple and scoring when Ketel Marte, the next batter, reached on an infield single.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a solo home run for the Diamondbacks in the fifth inning, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Kevin Ginkel, who had a 0.57 ERA in his previous 15 2/3 innings, started the seventh inning in relief for Arizona. He got the first two batters out but then walked Machado and gave up a single to Xander Bogaerts. Cronenworth hit a double that scored Machado and increased the lead to 4-2.

–Field Level Media