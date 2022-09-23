Arizona Diamondbacks place outfielder Jake McCarthy on bereavement list

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Jake McCarthy on the bereavement list on Friday.

McCarthy must be on the list at least three days before he can be activated.

The 25-year-old McCarthy is batting .288 with eight homers, 41 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 91 games.

Arizona also recalled first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith and left-hander Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno. Henry is being recalled to start Friday night’s game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Smith, 26, played in 65 games for the Diamondbacks earlier this season and batted .207 with nine homers and 31 RBIs.

Henry, 25, is 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA in seven starts for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks also optioned left-hander Tyler Holton to Reno after Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 26-year-old had a 3.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

