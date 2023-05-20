Diamondbacks edge Pirates 4-3 on Pavin Smith’s blast

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pavin Smith’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh Saturday lifted the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ketel Marte also homered and Corbin Carroll added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of eight.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Kyle Nelson (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Miguel Castro pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run triple for the Pirates, who had won three of four.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up two runs and three hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Robert Stephenson (0-2) allowed two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

With one out in the first, Marte hit his sixth homer, to center, to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. It was the first homer coughed up by Keller since April 16.

Pittsburgh took the lead in the third. Austin Hedges singled to right and went to second on Andrew McCutchen’s groundout. Bryan Reynolds walked and Jack Suwinski flied out. Carlos Santana drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Hayes cleared the bases with a triple off the wall in right.

Keller got a flyout and a strikeout in the sixth to stretch his run of retired players to 16 in a row after Marte’s homer. He then hit Josh Rojas with a pitch. Marte reached on an infield hit beyond the bag at third, with Rojas going to second.

Rojas and Marte executed a double steal. Carroll drove in Marte with a base hit, with second baseman Tucupita Marcano making a strong play to keep the ball in the infield and limit Arizona to one run, closing it to 3-2.

In the seventh, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. greeted Stephenson with a single to center. Smith followed with his third homer, to right center, to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead.

