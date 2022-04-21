Diamondbacks DFA reliever Matt Peacock

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned Corbin Martin to Triple-A Reno and designated fellow right-hander Matt Peacock for assignment ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The team selected the contract of infielder Matt Davidson, who leads the minors with eight home runs at Reno, per the team.

Martin, 26, pitched two innings Wednesday night in the D-backs’ win over the Nats, giving up a run on three hits with four strikeouts. He has nine strikeouts in six innings pitched with Arizona.

Peacock, 28, had a 6.75 ERA in two appearances without a decision this season. He made his MLB debut in April 2021 after being selected in the 23rd round of the 2017 draft. He is 5-7 with a 4.96 ERA in 37 appearances (eight starts).

Davidson, 31, last appeared in the majors in September 2020 with Cincinnati. He’s batting .223 with 52 home runs in 293 career MLB games, including 31 with Arizona in 2013. He was picked in the first round of the 2009 draft by the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media