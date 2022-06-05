Diamondbacks claim Cole Tucker off waivers

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed recently waived infielder Cole Tucker, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and designated right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb for assignment on Sunday.

Tucker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Pirates in 2014 who has seen his playing time decrease in recent seasons. Tucker saw 147 at-bats in 56 games as a rookie in 2019, but just 63 at-bats in 18 games this season.

A career .211 hitter, Tucker has five home runs, 18 doubles and 35 RBI over four MLB seasons.

Webb, 28, was 9-4 over three seasons in Atlanta before joining Arizona in April. He has a career 2.47 ERA over 76 2/3 innings pitched in the majors and has posted 71 strikeouts against 31 walks.

–Field Level Media