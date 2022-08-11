Diamondbacks break out for big seventh inning, defeat Pirates

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Varsho blasted a bases-clearing double during a seven-run seventh inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks stormed to a 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Phoenix on Thursday.

Emmanuel Rivera homered, doubled twice and had three RBIs for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Pirates and have won six of their last nine. Kevin Ginkel (1-0) recorded two outs in the seventh inning for the win.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom half and scored seven runs against relievers Chase De Jong (4-1), Yerry De Los Santos and Duane Underwood Jr.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits for Pittsburgh, which recorded four stolen bases but lost for the 12th time in its last 17 games.

The Pirates opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly.

After Hayes slid under the tag to score from third on Tucupita Marcano’s fielder’s choice, Greg Allen came to the plate with runners at the corners.

Allen’s bloop single to center scored Oneil Cruz from third before Allen was caught in a rundown after rounding first. Marcano scored during the rundown and Allen was able to get back to first safely.

Kelly allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

Arizona responded with two runs in the fourth against JT Brubaker. Rivera hit a leadoff homer 437 feet to center and Carson Kelly delivered a run-scoring single with two outs.

Brubaker gave up two runs on three hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

De Jong replaced Brubaker in the sixth and allowed the first three batters to reach base in the seventh. After Arizona tied the game when Jake McCarthy scored on Alek Thomas’ groundout, the D-backs moved ahead on Rivera’s two-run double.

Varsho pushed the lead to 8-3 with a three-run double off the center-field wall and McCarthy capped the rally with a groundout that scored Varsho from third.

Arizona improved to 22-7 in its last 29 games against Pittsburgh, including a 10-3 mark at Chase Field during that span.

