Bucs’ Devin White drops the truth: Tom Brady doesn’t need to be here

Tom Brady is doing the unprecedented by stepping away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just as they’re getting ready to play their first preseason game on Saturday. As all the other quarterbacks are working feverishly to try and gain any advantage they can for the upcoming season, Brady has put his workout with the team on hiatus.

Though, it’s not like Brady is just suddenly going on vacation. Instead, he’s reportedly dealing with a personal matter, which will have him out until after their Week 2 preseason game vs the Tennesee Titans on August 20.

There haven’t been any other official accounts on what Brady may be dealing with, but he has the full support of his teammates. All-Pro linebacker Devin White wants everyone to know that he’s not worried about Brady being prepared for the start of the season, he knows the type of professional he is. But he’s also hoping for the best for what Brady is going through.

“He’s a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room. He’s a human. At the end of the day, he’s got personal problems going on, but he’s been doing this so long, he doesn’t need to be here.” Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on Tom Brady

The Buccaneers may have added several new pass-catchers this offseason, namely Julio Jones, Russell Gage, and Kyle Rudolph, but Brady’s already had some time to work with each of the receivers. Now they’ll continue getting ready for the regular season by working with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask instead.

Tom Brady’s legacy gives him more leeway

White went on to declare that he’s not worried about Brady, knowing “he’ll never miss a beat”. Based off his many accomplishments, White may be right.

Even if this latest personal matter is out of his control, who’s to argue with Brady’s approach? Seven Super Bowl rings is no joke. A three-time MVP award winner and 15-time Pro Bowl QB, no one compares to Brady.

Should we be concerned about Brady’s absence? Buccaneers fans hoping for a strong year out of Brady shouldn’t be, but his family may be experiencing tough times. Brady is going through his 23rd training camp in 2022, he’s not suddenly going to fall behind with a week of missed time.

As White mentioned, Brady is known for his work ethic, and he’ll be just fine when he’s ready to step back on the field. After leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, Brady could probably use a bit of a break anyway, this may do his health some good, only by saving his arm for the regular season.

