Devin Booker upgraded, expected to play in G6

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been upgraded to questionable and is expected to play in Thursday night’s Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker will test his strained right hamstring during pregame warmups and will play, if all goes well, per ESPN.

The Suns lead the Western Conference first-round series 3-2 and could close it out in New Orleans.

Booker suffered a Grade 1 strain to the hamstring in Game 2 of the series, a 125-114 loss to the Pelicans on April 19. He scored 31 points — all in the first half — before leaving the game with 4:45 left in the third period.

The 25-year-old Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the regular season. The Suns were 8-6 without him in the lineup.

Booker has a history of hamstring issues. He missed seven games this season because of a left hamstring strain.

–Field Level Media