Devin Booker scores 51 as Suns rout Bulls

Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points before resting in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Phoenix, which led wire-to-wire and improved to 12-1 at home. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee each scored 12 points.

Chicago fell to 2-2 on its six-game road trip while shooting 4 of 25 (16 percent) from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to lead the Bulls, while Zach LaVine added 21 points and seven assists. Nikola Vucevic chipped in 17 points, Alex Caruso added 14, and Ayo Dosunmu had 11.

Chicago has lost six straight meetings against Phoenix, which led by as many as 27 early in the fourth quarter.

Booker, who scored 44 points in Monday’s 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings, had 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting in the first half to help give Phoenix a 64-43 lead at the break.

Booker and Ayton combined for 41 of the Suns’ 64 points in the first half.

The Suns led 32-25 after the first quarter with Ayton leading the way. The reigning Western Conference player of the week scored 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the quarter.

Booker then took over with 16 points in the second quarter, including his team’s final 10 points of the half.

The Bulls were 1 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, and their struggles continued after the break.

Booker converted a four-point play late in the third quarter, leading to MVP chants from the home crowd. The three-time All-Star scored 26 points in the quarter on 10 of 11 shooting.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams rested Booker for the rest of the game after the Suns took a 106-81 lead into the final period. Booker finished 20 of 25 shooting in 31 minutes, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Chris Paul missed his 11th consecutive game with right heel soreness for the Suns, who boast the Western Conference’s best record at 15-6.

