Devin Booker could be Phoenix Suns’ point guard of the future

The Phoenix Suns have been impressive so far this season as they’ve sustained their spot as the top team in the Western Conference. Their game plan this season has been effective, and they’ve dazzled fans with their balanced system.

The Suns won their most recent game against the Chicago Bulls behind Devin Booker’s outstanding performance. He scored 51 points on 20-25 shooting and made six out of his seven from three. On his journey to scoring 51, Booker had the ball most of the time as he orchestrated the entire offense himself.

Even though he’s a lethal scorer on the floor, the three-time All-Star can also control the offense when asked. Booker’s scoring outburst has opened a new opportunity for the Suns regarding their need for a point guard in the future with Chris Paul nearing the end of his career.

With Paul only having one guaranteed year left on his deal after this season, Booker could take up the PG responsibilities when Paul is gone. Meaning the team’s best player could one day be the perfect answer to their biggest hole in the near future.

Devin Booker has evolved as a ball handler in Phoenix

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Although he came out of Kentucky as a catch-and-shoot floor spacer, the young guard has developed lethal passing skills since then. His ability to command the offense evolved in his third season, where he averaged 4.7 assists during the entire season. He followed it by averaging 6.8 in his fourth year in the league, which became another sturdy aspect of his game.

Booker is now in his eighth season in the league and has continued to play at an all-time high. Some consider him the best shooting guard due to his incredible ability to score from everywhere on the court. But people tend to overlook his effectiveness as a ballhandler and a facilitator.

Paul has been on the sidelines after he suffered a heel injury during their match against the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Since then, Cameron Payne has been inserted in the starting lineup to take over the role left by the 12-time All-Star. Payne has done a great job in taking over the point guard responsibilities, but Devin Booker had a share in facilitating.

Booker has become a successful defacto-point guard in 2022 for the Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During the 11 games of Paul’s absence, Booker increased his assists to 6.4 and had two contests of dishing out more than ten assists. His assist percentage has gone up to 27.9 from 24.4. It’s not that much, I know. But he’s created a ton of opportunities for himself and his teammates.

It also helps that Monty Williams’ system fits his play style very well, as his ability to be deadly from the mid-range area creates confusion for the defense. During his 51-point performance, the Suns executed the double-screen action for Devin Booker on multiple occasions. This action created chances for himself, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and Torrey Craig. Defenses have learned through the seasons that the former 15th overall pick shouldn’t be left alone wide open. This action heavily applies when Booker is in the mid-range area, as it’s the zone he’s most lethal.

The Suns’ guard can be the primary scorer while finding open teammates at an elite level. When Booker scored 49 points in a loss against the Utah Jazz, he also dished out ten assists. His talent to read the defenses has developed. It has allowed him to maintain his scoring at an elite level. The only thing the front office has to do is pair him up with a combo guard capable of defending at a high rate.

Devin Booker stats (2022): 29.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.8 APG, 38% 3PT

Moving Devin Booker to the point guard spot remains a possibility for Phoenix. He proved his ability to find open teammates during his fourth season in the league and could replicate that performance in the future. For now, his focus is to be the team’s leader in the scoring department as they pursue the Larry O’Brien trophy this season.