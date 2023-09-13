Devils sign veteran G Keith Kinkaid to 1-year deal

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils signed free agent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal announced Wednesday is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the AHL.

Kinkaid, 34, played parts of six seasons with the Devils to begin his career from 2013-19.

He split last season with Boston and Colorado, posting a 1.37 goals-against average in two games.

Kinkaid is 70-58-21 with eight shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 169 games (146 starts) with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Bruins and Avalanche.

–Field Level Media