fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 2, 2022

New Jersey Devils sign Tyce Thompson to two-year deal

Sportsnaut
Apr 6, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) and New Jersey Devils right wing Tyce Thompson (12) pose together during the pregame warmups at Prudential Center. It is the first career NHL game for Tyce Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration by signing forward Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract Tuesday.

It is a two-way deal in 2022-23, worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL, and a one-way deal in 2023-24 for $775,000.

Thompson, 23, played in two games for the Devils in 2021-22 before missing most of the season following shoulder surgery in November.

He returned to the ice with the AHL’s Utica Comets on April 1 and posted 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 16 games.

A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2019, Thompson has one assist in nine career contests with the Devils.

–Field Level Media

Share: