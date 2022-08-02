New Jersey Devils sign Tyce Thompson to two-year deal

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration by signing forward Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract Tuesday.

It is a two-way deal in 2022-23, worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL, and a one-way deal in 2023-24 for $775,000.

Thompson, 23, played in two games for the Devils in 2021-22 before missing most of the season following shoulder surgery in November.

He returned to the ice with the AHL’s Utica Comets on April 1 and posted 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 16 games.

A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2019, Thompson has one assist in nine career contests with the Devils.

