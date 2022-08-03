Devils re-sign Jesper Bratt, avoid arbitration

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $5.45 million Wednesday.

He was scheduled to go to arbitration later Wednesday.

Bratt, 24, recorded career-high totals in goals (26), assists (47), power-play points (18) and game-winning goals (six) in 76 games last season. His point total was more than twice as many than his previous high of 35, set in his rookie season.

He is coming off a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bratt has totaled 203 points (70 goals, 133 assists) in 307 career games since being selected by New Jersey in the sixth round of the 12016 NHL Draft.

