Dec 19, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center.

New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian will miss at least Saturday’s game at the Columbus Blue Jackets after being placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Bastian, 24, has five goals and two assists in 29 games this season for the Devils (14-16-5).

He recorded an assist in nearly 17 minutes of ice time in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over visiting Columbus.

