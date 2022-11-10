New Jersey Devils name Martin Brodeur as VP of hockey operations

Credit: Daniel DeLoach / The Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Jersey Devils named Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur their executive vice president of hockey operations on Thursday.

Brodeur, 50, won three Stanley Cups with the Devils over 21 years with the organization and has been working in business development with the club since 2018.

Brodeur inked a multiyear contract extension and will focus on personnel, player recruitment, scouting and the Devils’ goaltending development department. He’s been an adviser to the hockey ops department since 2020.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me with his experience, input, foresight and relationships throughout the hockey world,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. “It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization.”

Brodeur won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender four times in his career, which ended in the 2014-15 season. Brodeur was selected No. 20 overall by the Devils in the 1990 draft.

Brodeur remains tops in NHL history in career wins (691) and shutouts (125), among other categories.

Brodeur played nearly all of his 1,266 career games with the Devils; he appeared in seven games with the St. Louis Blues in 2014-15.

