New Jersey Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek signs 3-year, $10.2M extension

Restricted free agent goaltender Vitek Vanecek signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Per the team, Vanecek will receive $3.55 million in 2022-23, $3.75 million the following season and $2.9 million in 2024-25.

Vanecek, who avoided a salary arbitration hearing, was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with the Washington Capitals on July 8. The Devils also received a second-round pick (46th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, with the Capitals receiving the 37th and 70th picks in exchange.

New Jersey used a franchise-record seven goaltenders en route to finishing in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division last season.

“That was our goal from the get-go was to add to the position because of the circumstance with injuries and really depleting our depth, to be frank,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said on July 8. “We don’t want to go through that again. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. However, it’s been a goal from the get-go and there are options and options get limited, so then you’re trying to find really what’s best and you got to put your best foot forward and make a deal for a guy, and we’re fortunate to land Vitek this morning.”

Vanecek, 26, was 20-12-6 with four shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 42 games (39 starts) with Washington in 2021-22.

A second-round pick by the Capitals in 2014, the Czech Republic native owns a 41-22-10 career record with six shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

